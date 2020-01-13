Officers from other agencies to be deputized
•
After years of contention under the previous Jones County Sheriff's Department administration, the newly installed Joe Berlin will seek to unite local law enforcement agencies to keep communities safer.
“It won’t happen tomorrow,” Berlin said of deputizing officers of other agencies, “but our focus will be to bring the departments together.”
Jones County residents had complained of a lack of transparency from the JCSD during Alex Hodge’s tenure, between an unofficial media blackout and tight-lipped operations. But with other agencies assisting with traffic and investigations, a new era for the department may be on its way.
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said his officers have thus far been confined to the city limits without them being deputized.
“If there’s a traffic stop near the city, if a deputized officer is within a mile or so and they’re shorthanded, we can back them up,” Russell said. “The same thing with a traffic accident. That was where we felt it the most — we couldn’t help with accidents and traffic control.”
Moreover, having another agency on the scene during a county situation would make the process safer for civilians and officers.
“It’s hard to work an accident when you’re standing there trying to prevent another accident,” Russell said. “My guys would be able to assist a lot more.”
There’s not yet a timeline for when other agencies will see the deputizing of their officers, but Berlin has been in touch. Russell said he and Berlin maintain a good friendship, both having comparable amounts of experience in law enforcement.
“We talked about it before the election, before he considered running for sheriff,” Russell said. “He is fair. What’s fair for Ellisville and Jones County, Joe’s going to do it. I firmly believe that. I honestly believe I can pick the phone up, call Joe, say that I need something and he’ll help.”
Lt. Scott Wuertz, investigator for the Ellisville Police Department, would be able to assist with investigations in some cases. Russell said two sets of eyes on the scene of a suicide or homicide are always better than one.
“It would be an assist-as-needed basis,” Russell said. “We would only have arresting powers inside city limits.”
“It makes it so I can go out and follow up on leads inside the county,” Wuertz said.
Not every officer will be deputized, Berlin said, but he’ll have a sit-down with each department to discuss it, including departments in Laurel, Sandersville and Soso.
“To be deputized doesn’t mean they can run out into the county and do whatever they want to do,” Berlin said. “This is something that will come with time, not something that will happen tomorrow. … Right now we’re trying to get everything rolling in the same direction and get our feet on the ground.”
“You have to share information in a community like Jones County,” Russell said. “You have to.”
