A second “unity walk” that was scheduled for today (Saturday) in Laurel has been canceled, according to city officials, though event organizers and people who plan to participate in it insist it is still on.
The event was listed on the Black Lives Matter Mississippi Facebook page earlier this week, but there was some confusion because its location was listed as “Between The Bricks.” That’s the well-known nickname for the football stadium at Laurel High School. But the location given on the Facebook page was 1205 Queensburg Ave., which is Oak Park Elementary School starting at 4:30 p.m..
Laurel School District officials said they had not granted permission for any events on school properties because of COVID-19 concerns. They suggested checking with the city because Oak Park stadium is under the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department.
Black Lives Matter had not applied for a permit for any function in the city, according to an email response from City Hall, but a Unity Walk scheduled for today (Saturday) was canceled “due to lack of insurance and misinformation on the event application.”
There was a peaceful protest and counter-protest at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel the previous Saturday.
