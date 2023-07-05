A massive fire destroyed a two-story brick home and damaged a mobile home, camper, three vehicles and an ATV a couple of hours before the Fourth of July. Volunteer firefighters from at least 10 departments responded to the 911 call just before 10 p.m. Monday that the home at 550 Claiborne Road — near the Jasper County line — was engulfed in flames and threatening several nearby structures and vehicles. The home sustained catastrophic damage, and a nearby camper and side-by-side were heavily damaged. The occupant in the camper was able to escape unharmed. Three vehicles and a mobile home sustained cosmetic damage. Firefighters had to call for an excavator to assist in containing the blaze and protecting mobile homes and campers near the scene. The homeowners were not there at the time the fire started. Claiborne Road was shut down for approximately 1-1/2 miles because of heavy emergency vehicle traffic on the narrow road. Volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin, Sharon, Shady Grove, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, M&M, Glade and Powers responded, along with Dixie Electric and Centerpoint officials and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
