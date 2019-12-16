Dixie Electric Power Association will be performing electrical transmission line maintenance on Interstate 59 at mile marker 78 (Sanford Road) Wednesday from 10 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. Motorists can expect alternating closures for all lanes in all directions.
Law enforcement will be on scene detouring traffic. Local traffic is advised to find an alternate route. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert. Stay updated with live travel information by downloading the MDOT Traffic app or by visiting MDOTTraffic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.