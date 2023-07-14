State investigators assisting after man found shot in front of mobile home; JCSD has person of interest, no suspect

Cynthia Barnett

UPDATE: The girlfriend of a man who was found dead of gunshots in front of residence on Friday morning has been arrested and charged with murder. Cynthia Barnett, 51, of Soso was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Friday evening. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Look for more details in the next edition.

matthews murder

From left, JCSD investigators Troy Lewis and Denny Graham, Deputy Drew Morecraft and Scott Goddard of MBI. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

