A baby died in a motel room with his mother Monday night and the cause of death is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Marcelino Sampson — the 10-month-old baby boy of Marcelus Sampson, 24, and Royesha Williamson, 29 — was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center. Emergency officials were called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on Highway 11, just north of Laurel, a little before 8 p.m. after getting the report of an unresponsive baby. The baby had been sleeping in a carseat next to his mother’s bed, said lead investigator J.D. Carter.
“It’s hard to tell what happened,” he said. Any time a child under 2 dies, it’s protocol for an autopsy to be ordered, he noted. It’s also protocol to contact Child Protective Services.
There was food and vomit on the carseat, so it was possible that the child choked, Carter said.
“Nothing is being ruled out,” Carter said Tuesday.
Williamson told investigators she had been at work and was sleeping and the baby’s father, Marcelus Sampson, was in an adjacent room so she could get some rest. The parents are from Waynesboro, according to their Facebook profiles. Williamson had been working at McDonald’s, it was believed.
“Any time there’s a child death, it’s heartbreaking,” Carter said. “We want to get to the bottom of it.”
Volunteer medical responders from Sandersvillle, Rustin, Powers and Sharon responded, and the first on the scene initiated CPR and used a defibrillator on the baby, who was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to SCRMC and later pronounced dead. JCSD deputies and investigators responded to the scene and SCRMC. Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth responded to SCRMC and is having the child’s body sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”
It was the latest in several cases involving youngsters in recent weeks. Near the end of July, the JCSD opened two cases involving four suspects who were accused of disturbing acts with three toddlers.
“It takes a toll,” Carter said, “but I have a good support system with my sheriff’s department family and my family at home. Everyone from Joe on down is there to support us. Some departments don’t have that. We’re fortunate that we do.”
