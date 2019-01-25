Ted Windham, 67, who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 28 in the Gitano Community on Tuesday, was misidentified in Thursday’s edition.
His sister Barbara McMullan gave an update on his condition in the intensive-care unit at Forrest General, where he was airlifted by Rescue 7.
Windham has a badly broken leg that is “so mangled, it may require amputation,” she said. He also has skull fractures, brain bleeding and swelling, and “most of his facial bones were fractured,” McMullan said. He also suffered a fractured pelvis, a broken arm and a ruptured spleen, plus he has a chest tube and is on a ventilator.
“The only positive at this moment is that he is alive and there are no apparent spinal injuries,” she said.
Doctors have said that he has “many battles ahead” in his recovery, and at 67, “this is going to be extremely rough for him,” McMullan said.
Windham had just exited his 18-wheeler and was walking alongside the rig just before noon when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop. Some reports said it was a white car and others said it was a red log truck.
McMullan pleaded for anyone with information to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department or the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“There is no excuse for leaving someone lying in the middle of Highway 28,” she said.
