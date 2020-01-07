UPDATE
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Ralston "Sinclair" Keyes was caught. More details will be forthcoming.
A Jones County deputy was shot at during a traffic stop in the Calhoun Community late Wednesday afternoon and a suspect with an extensive criminal history was still on the run early Friday afternoon.
Ralston “Roscoe” Sinclair Keyes, 35, reportedly fired a shot from a handgun at Deputy Matt Bailey of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after he was pulled over in front of residences on Giles Road, a dead-end street off Indian Springs Church Road, around 4:30 p.m.
Keyes , who was in a small Chevrolet pickup, fled on foot after firing the shot that went through the windshield of Bailey’s cruiser. No injuries were reported.
“Thanking God for building a hedge of protection around our nephew,” Lance Chancellor, who also works for the JCSD and is Bailey’s uncle, posted on Facebook. “Fortunately the round which struck and penetrated his patrol car windshield missed him and he escaped injury. Let’s make this wanted felon’s bid to escape capture short-lived.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and Jones County deputies were among the law enforcement officials who responded to the scene. They said at the time they knew the identity of the shooter.
Keyes has a long history of run-ins with the law and running from the law. He also had a long prison sentence that he was supposed to be serving. In February 2015, he was ordered to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A charge of felony fleeing was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. MDOC’s parolee page on Keyes says that he was eligible for release on Nov. 20, 2025.
“If you come back before me, you’ll be indicted as a habitual offender,” Judge Dal Williamson said at the time of Keyes’ sentencing. “That means longer sentences and you’ll have to do all of the time.”
In March 2013, Laurel police caught Keyes after he went down the fire escape of a hotel, dropped a backpack and ran from them. When they returned to his hotel room, they found 12.6 grams of meth and a handgun.
His last run from the law also came to an end at a hotel at a casino on the Coast, but not before he went into a closet and tried to tear out the ceiling and go through the ventilation system. The gamble didn’t pay off. Members of the JCSD along with Gulfport police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested him in December 2014, three days after he led local authorities on a high-speed chase through the Hebron area and fled into the woods on foot.
Keyes was one of the county’s most wanted suspects at the time. He had been arrested the previous October on Highway 84 West when deputies found him hiding behind the rear seat of an SUV with Oxycodone and an assault rifle. He was handcuffed and put in a deputy’s car, but he slipped his cuffed hands to the front, squeezed through the car’s “cage” between the front and back seats, drove off in the cruiser and abandoned it on Indian Springs Road.
“He told the investigators that he drove it real carefully,” Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said at the time.
