Supes reconvene to rescind order, will build new Lower Myrick bridge
•
In November, supervisors agreed to replace a bridge on Lower Myrick Road despite the bid being 30 percent over budget.
The board later rescinded that order, after a reporter left.
At last week’s meeting, supervisors reconvened after a reporter left, and this time, they rescinded the order to rescind the previous order …. meaning that the new bridge will be built.
The winner of the bid to build the new bridge was Laurel-based Magco, which estimated that the project would cost $491,459.52. The only other bid for the project was from Ellis Dozer Service in Seminary, which bid $628,414.67.
The estimate for the project was $334,400, but County Engineer Ronnie Clark explained that bridge projects across the state were being bid at “40 to 60 percent” above estimates because of an influx of money from the state’s BP settlement to do the projects and a shortage of companies to do them.
“That’s the new normal,” Clark said of the high bids. “If we rebid, we’d get the same result.”
Supervisors agreed in mid-November and voted to move forward with Magco, using $380,000 in BP and legislative funds that had been awarded to the county for the project. But they later decided against it and rescinded that order.
When they met in Ellisville on Jan. 7, the bridge didn’t come up while a reporter was there and before they adjourned. But they reconvened, according to a message from spokeswoman Chataura Sanders, and agreed to move forward with construction of the bridge.
“The Board of Supervisors reconvened at 10:37 am and passed a motion rescinding a previous order and reinstating the original awarded contract to MAGCO INC. for the Lower Myrick Road Bridge Project,” Sanders wrote.
The bridge on Lower Myrick was one of several in the county that was damaged by flash flooding in late December.
The state’s BP Settlement Fund has $111 million for 128 projects across the state. Jones County received $1.2 million to replace the bridge over Tallahoma Creek on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road along with the $380,000 for the bridge on Lower Myrick.
According to state Senate Bill 2002, $50 million of the $111 million in statewide projects came from bond money in The Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act and $61 million came from money that has already been paid to the state by BP for the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Of the total $750 million settlement, 75 percent will go to the six coastal counties. The Mississippi Development Authority will administer the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund with a seven-member advisory board. The Legislature will control the statewide fund. The state will receive installments of $40 million per year through 2033, starting this year.
