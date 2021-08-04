Last week, the University of Southern Mississippi announced students could enter a chance to win a semester’s worth of free tuition if they had been vaccinated and submitted proof. Now, Jones College will also offer students who get vaccinated the same opportunities.
At USM through Oct. 15, the university will draw five names each week for five incentives for a total of 60 prizes over the 12-week prize period. Any incoming or current Jones College student could get a tuition discount or free tuition, for getting vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and our Jones College community. We are urging everyone to speak to their healthcare provider about the vaccine and see if it is right for them. We are asking our students and staff to consider the vaccination, not just for the tuition incentives, but to also keep our campus community as healthy as possible,” said Director of Jones College Health Clinic Services, Vicki Hampton, MSN, BC-FNP.
Jones College students can receive a $50 tuition credit with proof of vaccination to Student Affairs. Also, any student registered for Vaccination Day on Friday, and those showing proof of vaccination, will automatically be entered into weekly drawings. A student will win a $470 tuition credit during the weekly drawings beginning on Aug. 9 and on every Monday through August. On Thursday, September 9, one of the registered students showing proof of vaccination will win $1,875 or one-semester full tuition.
The prizes for USM drawn each week will be fall 2021 semester tuition at a value of $4,602; dining dollars at $1,000; Barnes & Noble Bookstore voucher at a value of $300; housing and residence life room credit at a value of $2,000 and parking decal at a value at $414.
To be eligible for the incentive program, students must be enrolled in classes at USM for the Fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online at usm. edu/gotmycovidvax.
Students who are selected through the weekly drawings will be notified of details by the USM Dean of Students office.
All USM students and employees have the option to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Moffitt Health Center on the USM Hattiesburg campus. Students and employees can schedule a vaccination appointment online or call Moffitt Health Center at 601- 266-5390. Off-campus COVID-19 vaccination locations can be accessed online at vaccines.gov.
“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now, if they haven’t already done so,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM Vice President for Student Affairs.
Jones College students can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine before Jones College’s Vaccination Day by filling out this form: https://forms.gle/ R9cjNuH6PN2GQTnK8. The free, COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Friday from 9-11 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m. in the Health Clinic. South Central Regional Medical Center’s Wellness Works will be providing Jones College with the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines depending on availability.
