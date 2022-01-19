Laurel Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at a home at 824 1⁄2 South 6th Ave. at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Battalion Chief Tommy Ferguson, shift commander, dispatched three engine companies that found a single-story, wood-frame structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the right rear corner of the home, located in the alley.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in the rear kitchen area of the home where, it appeared to have started and spread into the adjacent rooms of the home, causing major fire and smoke damage to the interior/exterior of the home.
There were no reported injuries. The home was vacant with no electricity running to it.
