The Mississippi State Department of Health, with help from the U.S. National Guard, began rolling out more Moderna vaccines for the public with drive-through shots at the Jones County Health Department. Visits are by appointment only via msdh.ms.gov or by calling 877-978-6453. Vaccinations at the facility on Highway 11, across from Charlie’s, will resume today (Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pictured, registered nurse Sat Ananda Hayden, who works at the Forrest County Health Department, handles paperwork for a drive-through visitor. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
