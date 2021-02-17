Though most were celebrating their burning love on Sunday, a Laurel man was burning rubber.
Andtel Shepherd, 26, faces a felony charge and myriad misdemeanors after a domestic call led to a police chase along Highway 11 on Valentine’s Day.
At 12:30 p.m., Laurel police responded to a report of a domestic assault at a location in town yet to be disclosed and found that the suspect had left the residence. The officers were reportedly familiar with 26-year-old Shepherd and what car he drives before his vehicle was located on Highway 11 near the Fairgrounds. The driver appeared willing to yield to blue lights but then fled toward the Pendorff community.
With assistance from the Ellisville Police Department, officers deployed Stop Sticks, which shredded the suspect vehicle’s tires. The car kept going on its rims until it came to rest on Dubose Street, where Shepherd got out and fled on foot. He was caught and booked shortly after.
Shepherd appeared in court Wednesday before Judge Kyle Robertson, who set bond at $10,000 on charges of felony fleeing in a vehicle, DUI first-offense, domestic aggravated assault and no driver’s license.
Information on the initial domestic call is limited because the report wasn’t yet complete at press time.
