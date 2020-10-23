Ellisville cops who live in the county can now take home their vehicles and the agency brought on two uncertified officers after a seven-year-veteran’s departure Tuesday.
With department head reports taking up much of the short Ellisville Board of Alderman meeting that evening, the council made those decisions unanimously. Police Chief Bruce Russell said in a previous meeting that the policy would help any officer quickly mobilize from home if assistance is needed on a call. From the last time he brought it forward, the verbiage was changed to allow a certified officer to keep the car at home if they live in Jones County, as opposed to within 25 miles of the city.
The policy was taken away for a couple of years due to financial stress on the city and is being reinstated “now that we are rebounding a little,” Russell said.
The board accepted the resignation of officer Troy Lewis, who is taking a job at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. It then hired Joseph Savage and Derek Fowler as uncertified police officers on a six-month probation period for $28,533 annually.
Savage has no experience, Russell said, but Fowler is going to the police academy part-time and is set to graduate Nov. 19.
In other actions, the board approved an invoice from Walters Construction for $20,278, billed for downtown water main work. This is part of the initial infrastructure improvements that will set the stage for an overhaul of the downtown “T” area of Ivy Street, Court Street, Church Street and Front Street.
“We hope it all comes together,” Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said. “It’s kind of a one-time deal. There’s no use in putting all that money down for the streets if we don’t fix what’s under them. Everybody be patient, because the end result will be great.”
The board also approved a $6,500 invoice for storm drainage repair downtown, and reimbursed the library for $15,000 in maintenance due to severe water damage. The library had accepted the lowest bid for the contract work.
