Glade Elementary School’s annual Veterans Day program will be Friday at 9 a.m. and will feature third- and fourth-graders honoring local veterans in the Jonec County community and in the Glade family.
A breakfast reception for veterans will follow. Everyone is invited.
For more information, call Erin Shows 601-428-4265. Anyone interested in helping with decorations or refreshments, call Angela Golobay 601-428-4265.
Veterans Museum to host program
The Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel will host its annual Veterans Day program on Monday at 10 a.m.
Brother Robert Hilbun will deliver the keynote address.
The program is designed to honor all veterans and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served in the museum meeting room following the event.
For more information, call the museum at 601-428-4008.
Veterans Day at American Legion post
Joe D. Hudgies American Legion Post No. 210 (1038 East Elmo St., Laurel) is hosting a Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
All veterans and their family and friends are invited to come receive as the veterans are thanked for their service in the U.S. armed forces.
Huddle House offers sweet treat for veterans
Huddle House (1304 Chantilly Street in Laurel) will offer a free order of sweet cakes for all active duty, retired and veteran military members Friday through Monday for anyone with a valid military ID.
