Soso veteran who served in Korea takes Honor Flight
The Honor Flight Network states there are at least 38,000 veterans on its waiting list. The program will eventually take each of these veterans to Washington, D.C., stopping at each war memorial and Arlington National Cemetery to provide long-awaited closure. Oddly enough, when Krystal Smiley of Soso sent her application to the network’s Baton Rouge office, the coordinator replied immediately —even before a confirmation email was sent.
Smiley and her father Kenneth Flynt, a Korean War veteran, were soon set to travel to D.C.
“When I told him about the Honor Flight, he was apprehensive,” Smiley said. “He wasn’t sure if he wanted to go or not.”
One month after his return, though, Flynt doesn’t have any regrets.
“It was heart-touching,” Flynt said. “We saw every monument, the names of the walls, the people who died. The Korean War memorial was amazing.”
Flynt, 88, lives in a cozy house nested among the caroming farmland of Soso. He spends his free time with his daughter Smiley and his grandson, having retired from pastoring churches in Texas and Mississippi for 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army’s 7th Infantry Division during his military career.
As he served in Korea, the Honor Flight Network prioritized Flynt’s trip; the program aims to fly its oldest veterans while it still can.
“Everybody bonded together during the trip,” he said. “We met people from Minnesota, Montana — the oldest person was 94 years old from Hawaii. It felt like everybody was there for the same reason.”
The bus ride through Washington, D.C., he and Smiley said, was quite something. A police escort led the group.
“They had horns and lights going,” Flynt said. “Traffic was going to the right and left, getting out of our way. We ran every stop sign and traffic light.”
The Korean War Veterans Memorial, located near the Lincoln Memorial, was funded by a board of veterans appointed by former President Ronald Reagan. From 1950 to 1953, more than 36,000 Americans died in combat. About 103,000 were wounded.
The memorial consists of 19 stainless steel statues, each about 7 feet tall. They represent the breadth of American ethnicity, standing among granite strips that represent Korea’s rice paddies. Their reflection in an accompanying granite wall makes them 38 soldiers.
“It was amazing,” Flynt said. “I’d seen pictures before, but standing there and seeing all those faces, it felt like a cemetery. On the (Vietnam War Memorial Wall), I recognized some of those names.”
After visiting this and several other memorials, including Lincoln's, Smiley and Flynt attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington. All of this was at no cost to the veterans, as the Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit.
After the tour was over, the bus guide stood up.
“And he said, ‘In the military, one of the most important times is mail call,’” Flynt said. “He handed everybody an envelope. I had no idea what was going on. The first card I pulled out was from West Jones High School, then various people from churches.”
The stack of envelopes is book-thick. Greetings were sent to Washington, D.C., from all over the Pine Belt. Smiley had discreetly told a few people about the Honor Flight and word had spread. Many of these cards thanked Flynt for his service, as had many civilians and younger veterans during his tour through the city.
The trip had come to an end. Flynt flew with his daughter back to Mississippi and soon arrived home in Soso, only about 30 miles from where he spent his childhood. As he walked to the porch, he found one more show of respect: four American flags hanging from the post of the porch, swaying in the October breeze.
Jane Julian is the Honor Flight program director in Shreveport, Louisiana. She can be contacted at 614-558-6220 or eagle@honorflight.org.
