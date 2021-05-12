The Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel will return to a normal format for commemorations and ceremonies this Memorial Day.
This year’s Memorial Day Commemoration will take place on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the museum and is open to the general public. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Bryan Beech, the pastor of Myrick Assembly of God and a veteran of the United States Army.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reception that immediately follows the ceremony will be outdoors with light refreshments. The museum will be open for visitors to tour, but with COVID precautions recommended. This will include the recommended (but not mandatory) use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. Tours of the museum will be permitted but limited to small groups to prevent overcrowding indoors.
