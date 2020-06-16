The Veterans Memorial Museum will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, with adjusted hours of operation.
For the foreseeable future, the museum will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Groups of visitors will be limited to no more than six at a time, and no guided tours will be offered. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and oversee operations.
Volunteers and guests will be asked to wear facemasks, but will not be provided to visitors. Hand sanitizer will be provided to guests, and we will adhere to all social-distancing rules and other recommended health and safety practices as suggested by the CDC and in compliance with Mississippi Health Department requirements.
Further adjustments to scheduled events will be posted in upcoming days/weeks as the need arises.
