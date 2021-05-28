As the Veterans Memorial Museum prepares for the return of the annual Memorial Day Remembrance, a new exhibit is being featured.
The museum unveiled an exhibit dedicated to Jones County’s three Medal of Honor recipients. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest decoration for valor.
The exhibit honors Lance Cpl. Roy M. Wheat, who was killed in the Vietnam War, Cpl. James B. Slaton, who served in World War II, and 2nd Lt. Ira C. Welborn, who served in the Spanish-American War.
Larry Callahan, president of the museum, also served in Vietnam and was stationed at a bridge known as Liberty Bridge about two miles from where Wheat was helping guard Friendship Bridge — and where he would be killed in action.
Callahan grew up in Laurel, while Wheat grew up in Moselle. The two didn’t know each other, but Callahan said it is easy to imagine the two having seen each other out and about while in high school.
Wheat was serving with Company K, Third Battalion, Seventh Marines when he was killed on Aug. 11, 1967.
The following is included in the Medal of Honor citation: “Lance Corporal Wheat and two other Marines were assigned the mission of providing security for a Navy construction battalion crane and crew operating along Liberty Road in the vicinity of the Dien Ban District, Quang Nam Province. After the Marines had set up security positions in a tree line adjacent to the work site, Lance Corporal Wheat reconnoitered the area to the rear of their location for the possible presence of guerrillas.
“He then returned to within ten feet of the friendly position, and here unintentionally triggered a well concealed, bounding type, antipersonnel mine. Immediately, a hissing sound was heard which was identified by the three Marines as that of a burning time fuse. Shouting a warning to his comrades, Lance Corporal Wheat in a valiant act of heroism hurled himself upon the mine, absorbing the tremendous impact of the explosion with his body.
“The inspirational personal heroism and extraordinary valor of his unselfish action saved his fellow Marines from certain injury and possible death, reflected great credit upon himself, and upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”
Slaton was born April 2, 1912 in Laurel and was serving in Italy during World War II. He was presented the Medal of Honor on Feb. 25, 1961, in Laurel.
His citation reads: “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty in action with the enemy in the vicinity of Oliveto, Italy, on 23 September 1943. Cpl. Slaton was lead scout of an infantry squad which had been committed to a flank to knock out enemy resistance which had succeeded in pinning two attacking platoons to the ground. Working ahead of his squad, Cpl. Slaton crept upon an enemy machine-gun nest and, assaulting it with his bayonet, succeeded in killing the gunner. When his bayonet stuck, he detached it from the rifle and killed another gunner with rifle fire. At that time he was fired upon by a machine gun to his immediate left. Cpl. Slaton then moved over open ground under constant fire to within throwing distance, and on his second try scored a direct hit on the second enemy machine-gun nest, killing two enemy gunners. At that time a third machine gun fired on him 100 yards to his front, and Cpl. Slaton killed both of these enemy gunners with rifle fire.
“As a result of Cpl. Slaton’s heroic action in immobilizing three enemy machine-gun nests with bayonet, grenade, and rifle fire, the two rifle platoons which were receiving heavy casualties from enemy fire were able to withdraw to covered positions and again take the initiative. Cpl. Slaton withdrew under mortar fire on order of his platoon leader at dusk that evening. The heroic actions of Cpl. Slaton were far above and beyond the call of duty and are worthy of emulation.”
Welborn was born in 1874 in the Mico Community. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1898, a little more than a month before earning his Medal of Honor.
According to his citation: “The President of the United States of America, in the name of Congress, takes pleasure in presenting the Medal of Honor to Second Lieutenant Ira Clinton Welborn, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism on 2 July 1898, while serving with 9th U.S. Infantry, in action at Santiago, Cuba. Second Lieutenant Welborn voluntarily left shelter and went, under fire, to the aid of a private of his company who was wounded.”
