A domestic disturbance led to a shooting in Shady Grove on Wednesday evening, and the accused gunman and the victim wound up in the same place — the hospital.
Josh Maxey, 39, suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso and his right arm after being shot by 64-year-old father-in-law Acie Thornhill Jr., according to reports. He reportedly used a .45-caliber revolver.
Deputies Chase Smith and Jardian McDonald of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department performed CPR on Maxey and initiated bleeding control until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived, according to a press release from Sheriff Joe Berlin.
While that was going on, Thornhill showed symptoms of a heart attack and was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital. Maxey was also transported to the Hattiesburg hospital, where he reportedly underwent emergency surgery.
Maxey and April Jean Ainsworth were married on Feb. 21, records at the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office show. The newlyweds were reportedly fighting at their home in the 4700 block of Highway 15 North when Thornhill was called to come help his daughter, who lives a few houses down from the couple, sources with knowledge of the incident said.
Thornhill, who reportedly has an extensive medical history, remained hospitalized as of Friday morning, and it wasn’t known what charges he may face. It wasn’t known if Maxey had any weapons or if he was threatening his wife at the time he was shot.
Those are all things that will be investigated, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said, but the investigation is on hold while both Thornhill and Maxey are in the hospital. It is possible that the case could go to a grand jury, he said.
