The man who was critically injured in a crash with a volunteer firefighter last week has died of his injuries.
Kenneth “PeeWee” Fitzgerald, 62, of Olla, La., died at Forrest General Hospital on Thursday, three days after the Deep Well Services pickup he was a passenger in and a Soso Volunteer Fire Department pickup collided at the intersection of Highways 84 and 28.
First-responders reportedly did CPR on him at the scene and he was transferred from South Central Regional Medical Center to the Hattiesburg hospital. Firefighters were on their way to a house fire in Pendorff just after 5 p.m. last Monday when the crash occurred.
Chief Anthony Pitts of the Soso VFD was driving the “brush truck” and was reportedly running with red lights and his siren on as he attempted to cross from Highway 28 to Indian Springs Road and was “t-boned” after crossing in front of the pickup that Fitzgerald was in, which was eastbound on Highway 84.
Pitts, two other firefighters and the driver of the Deep Well pickup suffered what were described as minor injuries. The firefighters went to the emergency room by private vehicle and EMServ Ambulance Service transported the two men in the pickup to SCRMC.
According to his obituary, Fitzgerald traveled all over the United States as a trucker and he also had a passion for riding motorcycles.
His funeral was Sunday at Riser & Son Funeral Home in Columbia, La.
