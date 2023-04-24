An 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday morning at a residence in the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue in Laurel.
The Laurel Police Department said officers responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and the victim, identified by Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth as D’allen Smith of Laurel, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Laurel police said.
Witnesses said that two men in a black SUV pulled up to the residence and began arguing with the victim. After a couple minutes of them arguing back and forth, the men in the SUV fired at the victim. Witnesses said people in the house where the victim was shot back at the SUV.
“It’s very scary because there’s always a bunch of kids in that house, I’m glad none of them were hurt,” said a neighbor who asked to not be identified. “There’s also a nice old man who’s always sitting on that porch … I talk to him a couple times a week. I really hope that’s not him laying dead over there.”
EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene, but the man was already dead when medics arrived.
Chief Tommy Cox wouldn’t offer any more information about the shooting before press time early Monday afternoon.
