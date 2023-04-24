Laurel shooting

Laurel police and first-responders near the scene of a Monday morning shooting in Laurel. (Photo by Robert Clark)

 

An 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday morning at a residence in the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue in Laurel.

 The Laurel Police Department said officers responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and the victim, identified by Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth as D’allen Smith of Laurel, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Laurel police said.

