The victim of a shooting outside Howard Industries has died of his injuries, more than seven weeks after being gunned down in the parking lot.

Dale Thornton

Dale Thornton

    Dale Thornton, 57, of Laurel passed away this weekend from injuries he suffered on the morning of May 5. Thornton was “the kindest, most encouraging man you would ever meet,” his niece Kayla Stevison Nichols said, and she encouraged others to “pray for justice, peace and understanding in the days to come. Thornton’s nephew Noah described his uncle as “the most genuine, caring guy that most people would meet in their life,” and said he put everyone ahead of himself “without even thinking about it.” Relatives and friends posted tributes to Thornton all weekend after word of his death spread. 

Keith Hinton

Keith Hinton

