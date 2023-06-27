The victim of a shooting outside Howard Industries has died of his injuries, more than seven weeks after being gunned down in the parking lot.
Dale Thornton, 57, of Laurel passed away this weekend from injuries he suffered on the morning of May 5. Thornton was “the kindest, most encouraging man you would ever meet,” his niece Kayla Stevison Nichols said, and she encouraged others to “pray for justice, peace and understanding in the days to come. Thornton’s nephew Noah described his uncle as “the most genuine, caring guy that most people would meet in their life,” and said he put everyone ahead of himself “without even thinking about it.” Relatives and friends posted tributes to Thornton all weekend after word of his death spread.
“This was a call we never expected to get,” wrote Thornton’s daughter-in-law Bethany, who has been posting updates about his recovery since the shooting and while he was battling his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.
Keith E. Hinton, 21, of Purvis was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after being arrested a few hours after the shooting. Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $750,000, and the suspect bailed out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center about an hour later. His release led to plenty of public outrage on social media.
After receiving word of Thornton’s death, investigators with the Laurel Police Department were consulting with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office on Monday to determine how to proceed. The charge will be upgraded to murder, DA Brad Thompson said.
In her post informing everyone of her father-in-law’s death, Bethany Thornton wrote about how he had been helping a young boy set up his 401K. Many other people posted similar stories about his helpful spirit and kindness.
“He is the kindest, biggest hearted person I have ever been around,” Bethany Thornton wrote. “He is the absolute best father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and son.”
She concluded her post with, “Now justice for Dale.”
Thornton’s condition had been touch-and-go since the shooting. He had been off and on dialysis and also off and on a ventilator after being shot three times in the neck, jaw and chest as he was going into the plant in the Industrial Park that morning. He also suffered a collapsed left lung, which led to many respiratory problems.
EMServ Ambulance Service transported Thornton to South Central Regional Medical Center and he was then airlifted to Forrest General.
Thornton had been a plumber at Howard Industries for 17 years.
