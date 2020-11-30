Mustangs set for rematch with West Point for Class 5A championship
•
Under a steady downpour on the Gulf Coast, the West Jones Mustangs defeated the Pascagoula Panthers in an 18-16 defensive battle to claim the Class 5A South State championship.
The Mustangs were led by senior running back Kentrel Pruitt, who ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries on a night where success in the passing game was hard to find.
Two blocked punts and a turnover on downs forced by the Mustangs’ special teams unit allowed Pruitt and the offense to score 18 unanswered points in the second quarter, building a lead that withstood a second-half comeback attempt by the Mississippi State commit Keilon Parnell and the Panthers.
The win was West Jones coach Scott Pierson’s 174th, tying former head coach Mike Taylor’s record for most in school history,
West Jones will travel to Jackson on Saturday to take on the four-time defending state champion West Point Green Wave for the 5A state title at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
