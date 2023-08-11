Resident catches thieves in act, cellphone images put them in prison cells
A Petal man who was caught in the act by a videoing vigilante will do some prison time for breaking into her Moselle residence.
Johnie Kirk II, 42, was ordered to spend eight years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to burglary of a dwelling.
He and Samantha Ryals, 35, were breaking into a home on Austin Road when resident Girlie Jones drove by and saw them climbing out of a window and putting items in a white car that was parked near her carport in December 2021, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin told the court. Jones used her cellphone to capture images that wound up putting both Kirk and Ryals in prison cells. She caught both of the burglars in the act and the license plate of the car they were in, Martin said, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department used that information to link the car to Ryals. That quickly led to the arrest of her and Kirk.
Kirk, who was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific, was facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, if convicted. It was his first felony conviction, he told Judge Dal Williamson.
“With the wrong crowd, your honor,” Kirk said when asked why he did it. “Bad choices, decisions.”
Williamson said, “You’re a grown man, so it’s tough to blame someone else. You could have decided to be no part of that.”
In addition to the prison time, Kirk was ordered to serve four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $2,277.50, which includes $350 in restitution to Jones.
Ryals was ordered to serve eight years in MDOC custody after pleading guilty in December to burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny.
