As the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation attempts to resolve the shooting death of a 17-year-old Ellisville girl, members of the community will gather for a vigil in Dubose Park Friday at 5 p.m.
Shealbie Ruffin, a student at South Jones High School, was found shot in a vehicle on Highway 49 in Covington County last week. An ambulance transported Ruffin to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where she later died.
The Bureau has been tight-lipped about the case, said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell.
“I don’t know any details,” Russell said. “I would imagine (the Bureau) took over because she was found on a federal road.”
Russell said the upcoming vigil for Ruffin has grown since planning started.
“It’ll be against violence in general that’s going on in the world,” he said. “It’s going to be a good thing.”
Though no suspects have been named in the case, board members suggested the killing could be related to recent gang violence in the Pine Belt.
“I’m not going to try to blow smoke or put any mirrors up,” Russell said. “(Gang violence) is here. Our guys have done a wonderful job trying to put pressure on them and keep the problems hiding and running.”
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved scheduling the vigil and street closings will occur as-needed that day. The vigil is being organized by Rev. Denise Lane of Greater Historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is organizing the event, and she can be contacted at 601-477-3311.
Ruffin is the second woman in two months to be found shot dead in the Pine Belt this month. On Jan. 15, Jillian Bender of Laurel was killed in a murder-suicide in Smith County. She was found with her deceased killer, Andre Ulmer Jr. of Taylorsville, in a vehicle on County Road 8. A domestic altercation reportedly led to the incident.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the resignation of Cindy Visser as zoning secretary, effective Jan. 22, and approved Emerald Wuertz as zoning secretary in addition to her job as deputy clerk. Her salary is set at $28,000.
• Appointed Lillian Putnam to the Laurel-Jones County Library Board for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
