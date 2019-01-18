Beating on bunk led to severe beating of inmate at sheriff-run facility
•
A young Laurel man with a history of assaults that sent him to jail is continuing that violent streak behind bars.
Charles K. Darby, 22, is accused of seriously beating another inmate while they were in the Jones County Adult Detention Center together back in May.
According to the arrest affidavit that was obtained by the Leader-Call, an unidentified inmate claimed that he was sitting across from Darby at the bottom of another bunk when another inmate “was beating on the bunk.”
When asked to stop, the other inmate “got in his face wanting to fight,” the affidavit continued. That’s when Darby “hit (the victim) in the back of his head and then continued to beat on him,” punching him in the face and head area.
The victim had to get medical attention for a broken left arm and injuries to his right eye, nose, head and lip.
The name of the other inmates involved were redacted from the arrest affidavit that the Leader-Call had to pay a fee to obtain. But circuit court records — which were free and readily available — show that the inmate who was beaten was Cody Barefoot. Darby told investigators that he was trying to break up a fight between Barefoot and DeAudre Shannon, according to circuit court documents.
Darby was charged with aggravated assault. He was already incarcerated for charges of domestic aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery and was being held on $105,000 bond.
In January 2015, when Darby was 18, he was charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a 43-year-old man who was reportedly his mother’s boyfriend. They were arguing over a cellphone in a trailer park off Burnt Bridge Road.
The next month, King posted on Facebook that Darby didn’t stab him. “I ran up on the knife an it hit me in the side,” King wrote. “My nutty a - - ran into the knife, OK?”
That case never made it to circuit court, so it’s likely that the charges were dismissed because the victim wasn’t willing to testify against him.
In May 2018, Darby was arrested again for domestic aggravated assault, according to jail records. That’s what he was in for when he was charged with assaulting the other inmate.
In October 2015, Darby pleaded guilty to credit card fraud and was ordered to serve one year on house arrest and two years post-release supervision. He violated the terms of his release, according to court papers and testimony by Don Rogers of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, by being arrested for credit card theft in Cobb County, Ga., in October 2017, then for two counts of armed robbery in Laurel last April.
Darby and Frank Nixon, 22, were accused of robbing two men at gunpoint in a room at the Holiday Inn Express and taking $320 in cash, a PlayStation, an iPhone, two pairs of Air Jordan shoes and other clothing items. Darby’s girlfriend Uloni Randolph, 19, was charged with accessory. She was pregnant with Darby’s child at the time and was interviewed by LPD Investigator Abraham McKenzie in the hospital after giving birth.
She gave McKenzie the info he needed to arrest Darby and she helped plan the robbery, according to court papers. Darby told investigators that he robbed the men to get money because Randolph wanted to go to Black Spring Break on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to testimony in the court documents.
Darby was sent back to prison for two years after a revocation hearing in May for violating the terms of his release after the credit card fraud from 2015. He is scheduled to go to trial on April 11 on the armed robbery charges and he has yet to go to court to face the aggravated assault charge.
