Calhoun, Hebron and Soso volunteer fire departments had an early start on Monday responding to a report of a structure fire on Old Soso Road shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival at the home of Donald and Tina Scrimpshire, the firefighters found smoke in one of the bedrooms with contents of the room burning. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and were able to save the remainder of the mobile home. The bedroom sustained minimal damage. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. EMServ Ambulance also responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported.
