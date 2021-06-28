Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to two structure fires over the weekend.
A barn containing several propane tanks caught fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday at 101 Dallas Brownlee Road in the Rustin Community. Resident Vondell Sumrall Jr. had been burning a trash pile near the barn prior to the fire, and there had been electrical problems in the barn, he told firefighters.
The barn was engulfed in flames when Rustin volunteers arrived, and they quickly noted the presence of the tanks inside.
“Firefighters did an excellent job identifying those potential hazards and keeping the scene safe, though the structure itself sustained significant damage,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said.
No injuries were reported. Rustin VFD was assisted by Sandersville and Powers, along with Strengthford and Pleasant Grove VFDs from Wayne County.
The first fire occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday at 30 Ellisville Junction Road. The first responding units found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Johnson, Ovett, and Moselle volunteers responded. The home sustained catastrophic damage.
