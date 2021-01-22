Mom who pierced son's skull was 'under influence of ... spirits'
Attorney: Ohio woman left body in Laurel hotel, went to NOLA in search of Marie Laveau
An Ohio woman who is accused of killing her young son in a Laurel hotel room was “under the influence of voodoo spirits” and fled to New Orleans with her other sons seeking a “VooDoo Queen.”
That’s what the attorney for 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Columbus said at a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court requesting a mental evaluation for her client.
Chilling details of what happened in the third-floor room of the Hampton Inn on that night last March came to light as defense attorney Jeannene Pacific made the case for having her client evaluated by Dr. Kris Lott.
It had already been reported that she was accused of killing 11-year-old son Josh by pushing a metal rod through his skull while his younger brothers Mark and Justin — then 9 and 6 — were in the room, then they headed to Louisiana. The reason was revealed in the hearing.
“She believed she was a priestess of voodoo for Marie Laveau,” Pacific said, referring to the infamous “queen” of the mystic cult. “She said spirits told her to do this … to kill (Josh) to save her other children. She told authorities that (Josh) was not her son, that she was under the influence of voodoo spirits.”
Investigators with the Laurel Police Department and Jones County District Attorney’s Office found “an altar of sorts” in the hotel room, and she told them she had been reading books about and practicing voodoo since she was 17, Pacific said.
The defendant, who goes by the name “Marie,” has “an extensive history of mental illness” and has been on “various medications,” Pacific said. Family members in Ohio have been “very cooperative” and they will provide more medical records to Lott, she added.
“Sometimes she seems to be at a loss as to what I’m saying or asking her, like she’s in another dimension,” Pacific said of her dealings with Oates. “It’s like she’s detached from what’s going on. I’m not a doctor, but that’s my observation.”
Prosecutor Dennis Bisnette did not argue against the motion for Oates’ mental exam, but it will be noted in the file that the doctor doing the evaluation is being hired by the defendant’s family, not appointed by the court.
Judge Dal Williamson also noted that a defendant with psychological problems can still know the difference in right and wrong.
The trial is set for April 16.
“We’re going to get it done as fast as we can,” Pacific said, “but I don’t anticipate it being quick.”
The boy’s body was discovered in the hotel room by a housekeeper just after noon on Tuesday, March 17.
Law enforcement officials immediately turned their attention toward finding Oates and the two other sons she was traveling with in a white Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate. They sent out an Amber Alert, and the car — with the children and suspect inside — were located in the driveway of a residence in New Orleans around 9 a.m. the next day. The children were OK and Oates was taken into custody by a task force made up of multiple agencies.
She waived extradition and Investigators Abraham McKenzie, who was then with the LPD, and Brad Grunig of the DA’s Office went to New Orleans to serve the arrest warrant and interview the suspect. She was charged with first-degree murder and she is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond.
“We’re just glad they found the kids … now we’re working toward a trial,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said at the time.
The children’s grandmother came and got the children from Child Protective Services in New Orleans. Sources said the children would be interviewed by child specialists as potential witnesses. Bisnette declined comment on that.
It appeared that Oates was “just passing through” when they checked into the Hampton Inn on March 14. There were reports of them going to area stores and eateries, and surveillance video was collected from those businesses, Cox said.
“The staff at Hampton Inn has bent over backward to help us,” he said, adding there had never been any problems there before. “They basically shut down operations.”
It had to be a “horrible event” for the housekeeper who discovered the body, he said, and it was a disturbing scene for experienced law enforcement and medical professionals, too, several sources have said.
