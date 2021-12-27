A Vossburg man died in a crash Christmas morning, officials reported.
At about 6:36 a.m. Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 503 in Jasper County, where Darion Milsap, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milsap was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima north on Highway 503 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
