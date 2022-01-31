We’re calling on people in The Free State who want to have their voices heard. Now is the time.
The Home Town 100 will allow you, the readers, to choose the best of everything, from hamburger to barber to veterinarian to your favorite grocery store.
Today marks the first of four of our annual Profile sections, which will highlight the Free State and its wealth of businesses and individuals. In each of the four issues, a Home Town 100 entry ballot will appear. (Today’s is on Page B6).
Ballots will be accepted starting today, but only original newspaper ballots will be accepted, not copies.
Deadline for entries is noon on Thursday, Feb. 25. Ballots can be delivered or mailed to our office at 318 N. Magnolia St., Laurel MS 39440.
There will also be an online ballot at www.leader-call.com available now to make voting convenient for our online readers.
Readers can vote as many times as they have entry forms. But, remember, only the originals will be accepted. Online voting is one vote per day.
“We want this to be as fair a process as can be,” Leader-Call Managing Editor Sean Murphy said.
The 100 winners last year were blown away by the framed award, which adorns many of those businesses’ walls to this day. In addition, in April, the Leader-Call will publish a special section honoring all of the winners.
