The deadline for voters to register to participate in the party primaries is Monday, Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Those who intend to cast ballots in the Aug. 6 primaries need to be registered in the circuit clerk’s office in either the Laurel or Ellisville courthouse by 5 p.m. Monday. Both locations will also be open from 8 a.m.-noon today (Saturday) for voters to register.
Ballots arrived in the courthouse this week for absentee voting to begin, Brooks said.
Voters have to cast ballots in either the Democrat or Republican primary, not both.
People who don’t vote in the primaries can vote in the runoffs as long as they’re registered 30 days before that election.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 general election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Again, both circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on the Saturday prior to the deadline, Oct. 5.
Jones County has 43,300 registered voters. In the last county elections, almost 42 percent voted in the county’s 37 polling precincts.
Anyone with questions about the election or where they vote can call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-425-2556. They are encouraged to call before the day of an election.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook on Election Day,” Brooks said.
