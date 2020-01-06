Community organizations working through EOC to rebuild
•
An F3 tornado that struck Laurel and Jones County a week before Christmas was at its biggest and strongest right around Eastview Drive. It was 350 yards wide with wind speeds of around 140 mph when it reached that area, just east of Interstate 59, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
That won’t come as a surprise to the owners and employees of Wade Services, Inc., whose 180,000 square-foot production facility on Eastview was demolished by the twister. Part of the aftermath is the temporary layoff of 16 employees.
But work and production at the heavy-duty trailer-building plant is planned to continue at its facility in Ellisville.
“Once we have production up and going in Ellisville, we will commence rebuilding in Laurel,” said Sidnette Wade Turnage, who is chief financial officer for Wade Services. “We have already started getting bids from various vendors on buildings and equipment and, to the best of our ability, we plan to use local contractors and suppliers to support our local economy.”
Wade Services was building approximately 25 steel-platform trailers per week for oil-and-gas, construction and freight companies around the world. The employees whose jobs have been put on hold are expected to be back on the job in the next few weeks as production is ramped up in Ellisville, Turnage said.
Trailers that were in the process of being built at the time the twister struck on Dec. 17 are being completed there.
“We are painting the first trailer since the tornado this morning,” she said on Thursday. “So we have, in fact, restarted some activities at the facility in Laurel.”
Dealing with a natural disaster isn’t new for Wade Services, which has been building trailers for more than four decades.
“Our facility in Laurel sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Katrina, so, we are capable of dealing with a situation such as this,” Turnage said. “We plan on rebuilding and coming back bigger and better than ever. We are going to choose to look at this as an opportunity to improve our facility and expand our operations.”
Turnage said they have had plenty of organizations and individuals reach out to them and offer assistance.
“We appreciate the support of our community,” she said.
Community support is what it’s going to take to rebuild, Sheffield said. That’s because it doesn’t look like there will be any federal assistance. Jones County had plenty of damage, but the state “didn’t meet the threshold” required for FEMA assistance.
MEMA officials were in the area doing assessments on Thursday and Friday. Representatives from R3SM (Recover, Rebuild, Restore South Mississippi) and the Pine Belt Foundation are also working to develop a longterm recovery committee here to help storm victims.
“A lot of homeowners are in a bind,” Sheffield said. “This is an opportunity for people to step up and help others in their own community.”
The Jones County EOC has given out 400 blue tarps to residents with roof damage and the American Red Cross had opened 150 cases in Jones County as of Thursday morning.
“We’ve got a pretty good handle on those who need help,” Sheffield said, adding that his agency has 60 people with “unmet needs” it’s working to help. “We’ve had a lot of homeowners thanking us.”
There is also now a local Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters working through the Jones County EOC Sheffield said, and it’s being coordinated by former Red Cross employee Matt Everette. One of the many things he did in the aftermath of the storm was to set the table for Glory House to serve 1,000-plus meals to victims.
“Matt knows that world and how to make connections,” Sheffield said. “Different organizations work through the EOC to help put the pieces back together.”
Everette is the liaison between the public and private sector to help make that happen. For instance, if someone needs their property cleaned up or an individual needs assistance, Everette helps connect them with the organization that can help.
“It’s government and non-government working together,” Sheffield said. “It truly takes both to make it work.”
