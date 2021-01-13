Residents who are 65 years and older, and those who have a pre-existing medical condition are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tate Reeves announced. “My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders … It's to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that's what our focus is now,” Reeves said. Deputies were called to assist with traffic control on Highway 11 in front of the Jones County Health Department on Monday and Tuesday. Several rows of vehicles were waiting in lines in the jail parking lot as Pfc. Melychy Hall of Hattiesburg and other members of the National Guard gave the drivers instructions so they could wait to get the drive-by shot under the tent in front of the building. On Friday, Reeves said the “drive-through clinics” were a point of success for distribution of the vaccine as work was continuing to make customer service better in other areas. Those who are eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-978-6453 or going to covidvaccine.umc.edu. When going to that site just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, this was the message:
