A little more than a week after suffering a serious head injury when struck by an SUV, an unlucky pedestrian is now being called a walking miracle.
Randel Hendrix, 39, of Ovett and his wife Chrissie were walking along Ovett-Moselle Road, near Highway 29, when they were hit by a Ford SUV driven by 68-year-old Wilda Hodge of Laurel, according to the accident report. It occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday and the sun was in the driver’s eyes.
Hendrix reportedly had what were deemed “life-threatening injuries” after it was determined that he had a “serious head injury” from it hitting the windshield of the vehicle.
He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center then transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson and was on a ventilator to help him breathe.
“He’s made big improvements,” Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said after a conversation with Chrissie Hendrix on Tuesday. “He’s alert and talking. They’ve removed the vent. He’s expected to make a full recovery.”
His wife’s injuries were classified as “minor” after being struck by a side mirror of the SUV, according to the report.
“He didn’t have any broken bones,” Carter said. “He really is a walking miracle.”
The incident was ruled accidental, Carter said.
