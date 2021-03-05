A Laurel mother of three was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on a highway between Laurel and Sandersville on Wednesday night.
Kerri Kelley, 29, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 11 North, near Interstate 59, after being struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was being driven by Bonnie Ledet of Lumberton, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The driver was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with unknown injuries.
Kelley had three young children — two sons and a daughter. She was identified by MHP as Kerri Kelley but she also had a Facebook page under the name Kerri Learlean. Both pages show that she went to Northeast Jones and had worked at Howard Industries and Subway.
“Kerri had a heart of gold,” said her sister Tressa Kelley. “She was tough as nails and could handle anything life threw at her.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, the Sandersville Police Department, EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Coroner’s Office and MHP.
The crash remains under investigation, MHP spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said.
