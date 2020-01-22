A Walthall County man was arrested Tuesday for sexual battery against a Jasper County child, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said there is little information available on the case as it’s still under investigation and involves a minor. Cedetrick Robertson, 24, was arrested at his home in Walthall County, which is southwest of Jones County.
“Accusations were made over something that happened a while back, and my investigators got enough information for a warrant,” Johnson said. “He’ll be interviewed, and the case will go to the grand jury.”
Johnson said the man was interviewed Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
