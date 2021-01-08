The Laurel City Council accepted the ward boundaries that were drawn by a government consultant, a unanimous decision that highlighted a a short meeting on Tuesday evening.
The boundaries will be adopted for use in this year’s elections after a second reading at the next meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Council members agreed unanimously to adopt the proposed ward map prepared by Slaughter & Associates until 2021 Census data is complete for them to draw lines that will be used for the rest of the decade. The new boundaries include almost 800 new residents, most in the Pendorff area, who became part of the city in the recent annexation.
Councilman George Carmichael passed on a complaint he heard from a “woman in an adjacent ward” who wasn’t aware that the city started using WastePro for garbage collection at the beginning of the new year. She suggested including info on water/garbage bills in addition to advertising in the Leader-Call and on the city’s website.
Council President Tony Thaxton agreed that would be a good idea, but with change, there’s always an adjustment period.
“I forgot to put my garbage out,” he said with a laugh.
Councilman Anthony Page was not in attendance because of an illness, Council President Tony Thaxton said. Councilman Stacy Comegys, who has missed every meeting since Sept. 5, was also absent. Mayor Johnny Magee was out of town.
In another matter, the council agreed to set a public hearing for Feb. 2 for the owners of two properties that have been declared by the Inspection Department as a public menace: 2228 North 1st Ave. (owner Etta McIntosh) and 907 South 7th Avenue (owner James Wash).
The council also agreed to get city workers to clean property at 16 Carney Dr. and bill owners Esther and Wiley Hardison Jr. The property, in Ward 7, was declared by the Inspection Department to be a public menace.
In the previous meeting, the council agreed to clean the following properties and bill the owners:
• 1538 West 20th St. (John Hatcher);
• 1502 George St. (Rachel Jones et. al.);
• Vacant lot southeast of 1504 North 5th Ave. (Illinois Central);
• 102 Pine St. (Long Land Investments);
• 137 West 1st St. (Dee Nero LLC);
• 1508 George St. (Franklin Jones);
• 1909 North 5th Ave. (Daniel Raybourn Estate).
The latter is an unoccupied dwelling that has a rodent problem that’s affecting other nearby residents, Carmichael said, so he recommended an exterminator in addition to the cleaning.
The owner of property at 1605 South 11th Ave. (listed as Ruth Jones) asked for an extension of 120-day extension to get that Ward 7 property in order, and Page granted that along with the rest of the council.
The council also approved four lot-cleaning assessments ranging from $135 to $415.
Bo Asmar was unanimously reappointed to the Civil Service Commission and travel to Gulfport was approved for Kristal Jones and Lauren Stewart to attend municipal election training this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.