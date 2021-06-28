The cops will be cracking down on people who pop firecrackers in the city limits this holiday season. That’s a warning shot that Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department fired as the Fourth of July approaches.
“We’re going to be writing tickets for people who shoot fireworks in the city,” Cox said. “We will be enforcing the fireworks ordinance more vigorously than in the past.”
Shooting fireworks in the city has been so common through the years that some residents may not realize there’s an ordinance against shooting them inside the city limits.
They can go watch the annual Sawmill Square Mall fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday,
July 3.
“Or I’m sure most kids in the city have a friend or relative in the county, so go to their house and have a good time,” he said.
For those who choose Option 2, Brown offered some safety tips:
• Read cautionary labels before igniting;
• A responsible adult should supervise all fireworks activities;
• Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix;
• Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks;
• Light one firework at a time then quickly move away;
• Use fireworks outdoors, away from buildings, vehicles and wooded areas;
• Never point fireworks in the direction of a person;
• Always have a bucket of water and a charged water hose nearby;
• Never relight a “dud.” Wait 20 minutes then soak it in the bucket of water;
• Don’t carry fireworks in your pocket and don’t shoot them into metal or glass containers;
• Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks;
• Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing in a metal trash can away from buildings or combustible materials until the next day.
“Be safe and be respectful of others,” Brown said. “Have a safe, enjoyable weekend, and make sure to supervise the kids.”
