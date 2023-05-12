Facebook ‘comedian’ Carl Ray Holifield gets 5 years probation for threats against officer
Carl Ray Holifield raised his right hand, tucked his tail feathers, and admitted he was wrong for making Facebook threats directed at a game warden who cited him for a duck-hunting violation last year.
Holifield, 49, was ordered to spend five years on a probationary period after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to intimidating a witness.
“Over the last few weeks, I’ve given my life to the Lord,” he told Judge Dal Williamson. “I’ve turned things around. I’ve given up Facebook. I’m done with that lifestyle. I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt. That’s not who I am or how I was raised.”
Holifield was set to go to trial May 25 and facing up to 15 years in prison for threats he made against Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conservation officer Keith Jones, who cited Holifield for a violation at Bogue Homa Lake on the final day of duck season in January 2022. The plea agreement was reached by prosecutor Samuel Goff of the state Attorney General’s Office and Holifield’s attorney Wade Underwood of Mendenhall. Attorney John Scarborough stood in for Underwood during the plea agreement on Friday. Jones agreed to the terms of the plea deal, Goff told the judge.
Holifield is fortunate that the officer accepted the plea deal, Williamson said.
“If I were Officer Jones and you had said these things about me and my family ... I wouldn’t have accepted it,” the judge said. “Imagine how his wife felt.”
Holifield made “10 to 15” Facebook posts threatening Jones to “tear up the ticket or else,” Goff said in presenting a portion of the evidence that would have come out had the case gone to trial. Perhaps the most damning ones showed him holding a beer can, running on a road and firing a shotgun in the air and saying Jones “looks like a leprechaun” and “if you ever decide to have kids, bring your wife over to my house so you can get some good genetics.”
Williamson recalled the first time he saw the latter video in a hearing earlier this year. That led the judge to set Holifield’s bond at $125,000.
“I thought you were a madman,” the judge said. “It was alarming. You’re lucky to get this case resolved like this.”
As part of the sentence agreement, Holifield will not be allowed to possess a firearm for the five years of the probation period and he will have to report to a probation officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and participate in the court’s community service program. He will also have to pay $1,000 to the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund and cover court costs.
The plea agreement comes on the heels of a spirited motion hearing a week earlier in which Underwood cried “fowl” and fired a few shots of his own.
Underwood filed a subpoena in Jones County Justice Court asking for records about a “headlighting call” Officer Keith Jones responded to and claimed the officer’s “daughter was one of the suspects ... and he just took her home.” When Goff and Williamson questioned the relevance of that allegation to the current case, Underwood argued that it brought into question Jones’ “abuse of discretion” with his power and authority.
Underwood also argued that Jones had failed to turn in the ticket at Jones County Justice Court, so it couldn’t be proved that he was going to be a witness. Armed with exhibits of Holifield’s posts, Goff said, “I have a photo where the defendant is putting the ticket over his crotch, if the judge would like to see that.”
Goff read several posts made by Holifield throughout that hearing.
That’s when Underwood made the point that Jones is a state official and subject to criticism, “and that may include “unpleasant” language.
“It happens every single day,” Underwood said.
Williamson asked, “People intimidate officers every day?”
Underwood continued to argue that his client’s First Amendment right to free speech had been violated, noting that it protects “unpleasant or nasty” language levied at state officials, including law enforcement. “We can’t criminalize speech.”
Underwood also brought up a video of an MDWFP Commission meeting in which his client was called by name and referred to as “an idiot” who had made threats against an officer and saying that he needs to go to jail.
Holifield had a nationwide following on Facebook and was a former official with the National Turkey Federation. He often portrayed himself as a “fence-hopper” who loved hunting turkeys, saying “poaching is my platform.”
In an interview after his first court appearance, he said, “I’m a comedian. It’s being portrayed as if I threatened (Jones’) wife and kids. There was no threat ... unless you consider I threatened them with sperm.”
In court on Friday, he was no longer defending his words and actions.
“You went too far, Mr. Holifield,” Williamson said. “It’s alright to disagree, but you went too far.”
Holifield said he hopes to apologize to Jones, noting he wasn’t allowed to have any contact with him prior to the case being resolved.
If Holifield complies with the terms of his five-year probationary period, the felony charge will be expunged from his record and he can go back to having firearms and hunting. He asked if he could build bird and duck houses and install them at Bogue Homa Lake as part of his community service. That would “be a good thing to do in your free time,” Williamson said, but it doesn’t qualify as a charity that meets the terms of the community service program.
“That was a persona I played,” Holifield said of his Facebook posts. “I’ve talked to my pastor, and he’s opened my eyes that it’s the devil’s work. I’m going to concentrate on God and my family now. They’re going to be first in my life. It took Christ to open my eyes.”
