It was a rough drive home on Interstate 59 northbound Saturday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control of his vehicle at the 78-mile marker (Sanford Road) and was “t-boned” by another car. There were no injuries, but the northbound left lane was blocked for more than an hour, slowing traffic to a crawl while emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage. Traffic was backed up for miles. But before the traffic was cleared, two other collisions at the northbound 76-mile marker occurred as a result of the congestion at the first wreck. Only minor injuries were reported. Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the wrecks and provided medical treatment and traffic control. EMServ Ambulance Service, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff's Office also responded. The Jones County Fire Council reminded drivers to exercise extra caution whenever there are emergency vehicles on the roadways, especially when traffic is heavy and delayed. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/
Jones County Fire Council
