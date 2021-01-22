The Jones County Sheriff's Department is warning area merchants to be on the lookout for realistic-looking cash that’s counterfeit.
JCSD Interdiction Deputy Johnel Rogers made a drug arrest and the suspect was carrying several hundred dollars of fake $20 bills, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“These fake bills look real, and if merchants are not paying close attention, they may unwittingly accept these bills for payment,” he said.
Anyone who sees someone trying to pay for goods or services with fake money should contact local law enforcement immediately, Berlin said
