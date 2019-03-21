A woman in south Jones County lost her house and her puppy in an early morning fire Monday.
Joyce Loper said that when she got up to make coffee at about 5:15 a.m., she saw smoke but didn’t see fire. By the time the first fire apparatus arrived at home at 412 Pecan Grove Road, the roof had collapsed.
It appeared that the fire started in the attic, which is where Loper’s water heater was. She told fire officials that she had some issues with it in the past. After a leak six years ago, bulbs in the home’s light fixtures would continually burn out, she said.
Firefighters from Union, Ovett, Glade, M&M and Powers responded to the fire, along with EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
No injuries to residents or emergency personnel were reported, but Loper’s dachshund puppy that was inside the house could not be rescued.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds everyone to have a qualified professional investigate and repair any suspected electrical problems at their homes and businesses.
— By PIO Dana
Bumgardner/
Jones County Fire Council
