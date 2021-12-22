Downtown construction continues on the roundabout and general improvements during the week of Christmas, but one business feels the planning could have gone better.
In a Facebook post, owner of Bella Bella Emily Green wrote that "We have got to have the stupidest Mayor of any City to do this the week before Christmas vs the week after… I mean if this has been going on since Feb what’s one more week?? (and yes he approved it, their direct quote was “thank your mayor”) Oh, and we don’t have water either but no need to call the Mayor “he’s out of the office." However, the mayor and others contend the plans were made by the contractor, Neil Shaffer.
The week of Christmas can be the busiest time of the year for some businesses as people purchase gifts for their loved ones, said Emily Green, owner of Bella Bella in downtown.
But one day before the store’s three busiest days of the year, Suez representatives said the water would be shut off to her business for a few hours, Green said.
Normally this wouldn’t be a problem, but the water was off much longer, and Green rents out AirBnB apartments to Laurel visitors, she said.
“I’ve got three apartments upstairs full of renters,” she said. “They dug up the sidewalk making it harder for customers to get in and we already don’t have a road. Customers have had to come through our back door, which is a bathroom.”
The construction is managed by contractor Neel-Shaffer and this week, Suez added some finishing touches and dug up the sidewalk to complete its portion of the project, said Brent Shepherd, Suez Water project manager.
“We replaced the existing waterline there, all new water services that feed each business, new water meters, new meter risers and fire suppression so each business will now have access to fire suppression for their business and additional fire hydrants,” Shepherd said. “It was just tidying everything up and finishing our portion of the project.”
Neel-Shaffer had scheduled the work to be done last week or this week, but due to some weather delays, pushed back the project timeline, Shepherd said.
“But now, our portion of the work is done replacing water lines and infrastructure for businesses downtown,” Shepherd said.
Green feels she’s been patient and understanding with the construction project, but the communication efforts and timeline have been poorly planned.
“The 21st, 22nd and 23rd are the busiest days of the year for our business,” she said. “This has been going on since February, and we have been positive and patient, but it’s affected sales. We’ve been blessed that customers have still come to patronize the business.”
The construction delays and timeline have made it difficult for her customers to
patronize the business, and there should have been better communication or connection with business owners, Green said.
“We’ve been through COVID and supply-chain issues, so this construction adds another challenge for us,” she said. “They should have at least built a temporary walkway for customers.”
Shepherd said he feels the communication between the city and businesses has been good and that businesses were made aware of construction impacts.
“She was told Monday afternoon of the work that would be done,” Shepherd said. “Dealing with the unknown is the biggest challenge.”
Mayor Johnny Magee said the contractor would have made the decision to schedule the water improvements before Christmas.
“The contractor would make the decision to schedule this before Christmas,” Magee said. “The council approved it overall but that was at the beginning of the project. There is no perfect time for construction. I know people are frustrated, but unfortunately, that’s why no mayor before has done this type of work because they didn’t want to deal with it.”
Magee said the city is working on better ways to communicate with businesses so they feel that their needs are met during construction.
“We are doing this construction for them, and we empathize with them,” Magee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.