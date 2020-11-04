Two inmates who beat a guard and escaped from the Wayne County Adult Detention Center are back in jail, and two people who are accused of assisting them joined them.
Jonathan Kane Brown of Shubuta and Billy Takoda Hinton of Richton were both taken back into custody on Thursday night after making their getaway around midnight Wednesday night as Hurricane Zeta hit the area.
A guard went into a cell to administer medication to Brown when Hinton came up behind the guard and used a shower curtain rod to subdue him, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo told The Wayne County News. The guard was beaten by the two inmates and later taken to Wayne General Hospital, where he received staples and other treatment for lacerations and was later released.
“He was beaten up pretty good,” Mozingo said. “Fortunately, he has been released and is resting now.”
Deputies on duty at the time were in State Line assisting with issues related to Hurricane Zeta, Mozingo told the paper. Additional personnel were then called in to help in the search for the two inmates.
The inmates were able to get the keys from the guard and escaped out of the door that is used to take out trash, Mozingo said. The men fled in the direction of Waynesboro Apartments and, somewhere along the way, removed their orange jail uniforms and got normal clothing from a residence somewhere in the area.
Mary Ann Elizabeth Boykin and Mark Anthony Creppel, both of Waynesboro, were also arrested Thursday night after being accused of helping the escapees. Boykin was charged with probation violation and the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a hold on her.
Brown was last booked into the jail on Sept. 20, charged with possession of paraphernalia and for a hold that had been placed on him by the Waynesboro Police Department and MDOC. He was facing eight burglary charges from the WPD and tried to escape from the jail on the day he was arrested, but WPD Investigations Commander Don Hopkins was able to apprehend him on the grounds of the jail, Mozingo said.
Brown had been arrested in the past for failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance charges and probation violation.
Hinton was being held in the jail for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, which arrested him on burglary and escape charges and booked into the local jail on Oct. 15.
Both men will now face charges for aggravated assault on an officer and escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.