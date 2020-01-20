Hiring is part of $16.9 million upgrade to Laurel plant
•
Wayne Farms LLC has announced a $16.9 million expansion and upgrade of the Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh Production Facility, increasing the plant’s capacity and adding approximately 200 jobs to the Laurel payroll.
The additional jobs required to staff the expanded operation will include 190 hourly positions and 11 salaried positions, and company officials are taking applications.
“We’re ready to get this project under way,” said Craig Ballantine, manager of the Laurel complex. “Demand for the products we produce is increasing, and this expansion will give us the capacity we’re going to need to meet it. We’re modernizing as we expand, so our people will be working with the latest processing machinery and technology — very exciting for them and our company.”
When construction is completed, the expanded Laurel facility will employ approximately 550 people.
Starting pay at $11.60 per hour for hourly employees, with full benefits, increasing to more than $13 per hour after one year of employment.
Pre-bid meetings with contractors are scheduled for this month with construction expected to begin in mid-February and completion slated for May. The Laurel expansion includes the addition of a new processing line and equipment, including automated cutting, deboning, portioning, packaging and upgraded X-Ray technology, all tied to the company’s new “Ladybird” line of products, which are all-natural products made from humanely raised chickens grown on local family farms. The line consists of smaller, all-female chickens, allowing for more consistent product sizing and portion control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.