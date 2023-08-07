Wayne-Sanderson Farms helped cost-conscious consumers save money, be more creative in their cooking and reduce food waste with the launch of its innovative “Search By Ingredient” tool. As a result of the marketing campaign, Wayne-Sanderson Farms was named the 2023 Chicken Marketer of the Year.

The trophy was presented at the 2023 Chicken Marketing Summit, at the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Fla., on Aug. 2. The award was accepted by Hilary Burroughs, vice president of marketing and communication for Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

wayne-sanderson farms chicken marketer of the year

From left, Wayne-Sanderson Farms VP of Fresh Sales Randy Keene, VP of Marketing and Communications Hilary Burroughs, Brand Manager Keri Hart and VP of Prepared Foods Tom Bell. (Photo submitted)

