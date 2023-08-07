Wayne-Sanderson Farms helped cost-conscious consumers save money, be more creative in their cooking and reduce food waste with the launch of its innovative “Search By Ingredient” tool. As a result of the marketing campaign, Wayne-Sanderson Farms was named the 2023 Chicken Marketer of the Year.
The trophy was presented at the 2023 Chicken Marketing Summit, at the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Fla., on Aug. 2. The award was accepted by Hilary Burroughs, vice president of marketing and communication for Wayne-Sanderson Farms.
Now in its second year, the Chicken Marketer of the Year award honors exceptional efforts in retail, foodservice, direct-to-consumer, producer/integrator organizations and companies who have demonstrated innovative marketing and creative excellence in promoting chicken consumption. Previously, the 2022 Chicken Marketer of the Year was awarded to Chick-fil-A’s #thelittlethings marketing campaign, which focused on customer service, respect and authenticity.
The company’s Sanderson Farms chicken brand launched a Search By Ingredient campaign to aid consumers struggling with high grocery prices. The Search By Ingredient campaign allowed consumers to find recipes and be creative using the ingredients they already had in their pantry thus extending their budgets and ensuring no food goes to waste.
As an added benefit, this campaign helped the Sanderson Farms brand foster a deeper connection with consumers, prioritize community engagement and develop more personal relationships with consumers. The campaign quickly resulted in 250-plus user-generated recipes, converting followers into fans.
The Chicken Marketing Summit is the essential networking and educational conference for poultry business leaders. Serving a unique cross section of the chicken supply chain, the Chicken Marketing Summit explores issues and trends in food marketing and consumer chicken consumption patterns and purchasing behavior.
The Chicken Marketer of the Year award is presented by Poultry Future, WATTPoultry.com and WATT Global Media.
