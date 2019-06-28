A young Waynesboro woman was behind bars in Jackson after being accused of having sex with a younger boy there.
Shelby Lynn Simmons, 23, was charged with statutory rape and arrested by Jackson police on Wednesday evening. The charge stems from “sexual involvement with a 15-year-old boy that happened last month,” was all JPD officials would say, according to The Clarion-Ledger.
The age of consent to have sex is 16, according to state statute.
Simmons showed a Waynesboro address on the Hinds County Detention Center’s inmate roster. She grew up there and was known for participating in pageants.
Her Facebook page shows that she went to Wayne County High School and studied paralegal/pre-law and barbering at Hinds Community College and that she was living in Jackson. The intro that lists her interests includes “makeup, beauty, fitness, shopping, frappes and Jesus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.