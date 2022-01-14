10-month-old, near 2-year-old were at The Mag with parents
The parents of a baby who died after being left in a carseat for several hours and a toddler who tested positive for methamphetamine at a local motel last summer are facing felony charges, according to affidavits from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24, both of Waynesboro, were charged with two counts of felonious child abuse each on Friday after the JCSD reported they were wanted. Waynesboro police picked them up shortly thereafter.
The couple’s 10-month-old baby Marcelino died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on Highway 11, just north of Laurel, after being left in a car seat for approximately 12 hours last August, and his sister Marcella, who was almost 2, had amphetamines and meth in her system, according to the affidavit.
Emergency officials were called to the motel around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 to the report of an unresponsive child. The baby died after being rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Officials from Child Protective Services were called and an autopsy was ordered, both of which are protocol any time a child under 2 dies, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said.
The parents “left the child, Marcelino Sampson, in a car seat for approximately 12 hours, which resulted in the child’s death,” according to the affidavit. They “deprive(d) the child ... of supervision, which deprivation resulted in substantial harm to the child’s physical health.”
A hair-follicle test showed that Marcella Sampson tested positive for illicit drugs and that Williamson did “intentionally, knowingly, unlawfully and feloniously poison” her.
At the time of the incident, there was food and vomit in the baby’s carseat, which was next to his mother’s bed in the motel, so it seemed possible that the baby could have choked, according to the original report.
Sampson was reportedly in an adjacent room so he could get some rest and Williamson had been working at McDonald’s.
The evidence didn’t support a charge more serious than felonious child abuse, Carter said.
“The way the state statute reads, this is the best charge to go with,” he said.
Felonious child abuse carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Sampson was arrested for two counts of sexual battery in June 2019 in Jasper County, but it was not clear if that case had been handled in court yet.
Sampson’s mother started a Go Fund Me account for her grandchild’s funeral expenses, which raised $120. On Sept. 20, which would have been Marcelino’s 1st birthday, Williamson posted,
“Happy Heavenly Birthday FatBoy.”
It is the latest of several cases in recent weeks in which babies or toddlers were the victims, which is always tragic, plus it also takes a toll on everyone involved in the case, Carter said.
“The kids need to be protected when the parents don’t provide that protection,” Carter said. “As with any case where kids test positive, the main objective is to protect the kids and give the parents the necessary encouragement to get themselves help.
“As long as parents continue to endanger their kids, I will continue to arrest them.”
